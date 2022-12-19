Partying with Paris! Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner celebrated Christmastime in style alongside their longtime family friends Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton and Kathy Hilton.

“My mom always throws the most iconic parties. 👑🥰,” the Simple Life alum, 41, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 18, alongside a carousel of photos from Kathy’s holiday event. “Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend. 💖🎄 What are your favorite traditions this time of year? 🤔 #Slivmas ✨.”

Kris, 67, was in agreement with the heiress’ praise for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, commenting, “Yes she does!!!!! 😍❤️🎄🥂🙏🥳❤️😍🎄.”

Kim, 42, and Kris featured prominently in Paris’ 10-photo slideshow. In the first snap, Paris, Nicky, 39, and Kathy pose alongside the Kardashians stars in front of a winter white Christmas tree decorated with silver baubles and soft yellow lights.

All five women color-coordinated their looks, with the Hiltons rocking red frocks — Paris in a lacy, cherry-red dress, Nicky in a floral ensemble and Kathy in a red plaid evening gown complete with a large bow — and the Kardashians wearing their signature all-black style. While Kris opted for a black pantsuit with flower appliqués, Kim went with a cropped vintage tee from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Up in Smoke” tour paired with black leather pants featuring studded embellishments.

After the Saturday, December 17, bash, Kim and Kris hit up another festive event: Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah! The two joined Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner for Mason’s milestone.

As for Kim and Paris’ holiday reunion, the two have been friends for decades. In a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Skims founder acknowledged that she owes her career and fame to the DJ, who hired Kim to organize her closet in the early 2000s.

“I really would want to do anything for her,” Kim told Khloé, 38, at the time. “She literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that.”

One year later, Kim and Paris documented a hangout — and paid tribute to their pop culture legacy — via social media.

“Invented the 2000’s. Love you Kim Kardashian,” the “Stars Are Blind” singer captioned one of their selfies during the get-together.

In addition to Kris and Kim’s time celebrating the holidays with the Hilton family, they’ve also made merry themselves throughout the month.

The Safely cofounder has frequently shown off her beloved Christmas decor throughout the season — including a custom-made Elf on the Shelf collection representing 12 of her grandkids — as Kim has shared plenty of her own magical views, including multiple Christmas trees strung with lights outside of her home.

Most recently, the KKW Beauty founder shared a series of snaps with her four kids — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West — all clad in festive red pajamas.

“Full house ♥️,” the mom of four wrote via Instagram alongside the sweet images of the family laughing and posing together.