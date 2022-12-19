Celebrating their teen! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reunited to celebrate son Mason‘s 13th birthday with other members of the family.

The Poosh founder, 43, and the Talentless designer, 39, both attended what appeared to be their eldest son’s bar mitzvah party on Saturday, December 17, at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood. Kardashian was photographed arriving with the former couple’s 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, while Disick walked in with their 8-year-old son, Reign.

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance at the soirée, all wearing outfits in various shades of black. Travis Barker, meanwhile, was not visible in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, tied the knot in May at a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy, one month after unofficially exchanging vows in Las Vegas. Disick, for his part, wasn’t at the duo’s European celebration, but he reunited with his kids shortly after the nuptials. “I got my baby,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of one of the children sleeping.

While Barker wasn’t pictured in photos taken outside the venue, some of Mason’s cousins were in attendance at the party as well. Khloé, 38, shared a few candid snaps from the event on Sunday, December 18.

“Mazel Tov Mason!!! The girls and I attempted to take some pics,” the Good American cofounder wrote via Instagram alongside several photos with Penelope and North, 9, who Kim, 41, shares with ex-husband Kanye West. The Skims mogul and the rapper, 45, also share Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm 3.

Mason and his brother both celebrated their birthdays on Wednesday, December 14, and several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family gushed over the boys in social media posts. “December 14th… one of the best days of my life, twice and forever. my birthday boys ❤️❤️,” Kourtney wrote via Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of her two sons.

Grandma Kris, meanwhile, posted a carousel of photos showing her grandsons through the years. “Happy birthday to two of the brightest lights in my life, my beautiful grandsons, Mason and Reign!” she wrote via Instagram. “Mason, you are my first-born grandson, and I am so very proud of you each and every day! You’ve grown into such an amazing young man, and I adore you. Reign, you are the funniest!!!! You are one special guy with so many facets to your personality!!!”

Earlier this year, Kourtney opened up about blending her family with Barker, who shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He’s also the stepfather of Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who Moakler, 47, shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

“The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love,” Kourtney explained in a May episode of The Kardashians. “I am really close with Travis’ kids and I love them and it’s a beautiful thing.”