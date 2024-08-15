Kim Kardashian doesn’t appear to be over the negative reception she received at The Roast of Tom Brady.

“It’s my biggest fear to get booed, so this welcome is, like, so so good!” Kardashian, 43, confessed during the Wednesday, August 14, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after the crowd gave her a warm reception.

Host Jimmy Fallon eased Kardashian’s fears by saying, “Never! They love you. Come on! We’re New York City, we love ya.”

Kardashian’s remarks hinted at her guest appearance on The Roast of Tom Brady, which aired on May 5. At the time, Kevin Hart invited Kardashian to the stage during the live event to make a “special toast” to Tom Brady. However, when she attempted to speak, the audience loudly booed her.

“Alright, alright,” Kardashian replied in an effort to calm down the crowd. Hart, 44, then intervened, saying, “Whoa, whoa,” to settle the spectators.

Kardashian ultimately got a chance to tell her jokes for the roast. “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” she quipped, referring to rumors that she dated Brady, 46, in spring 2023 following his split from Gisele Bündchen. (Sources denied that the two were involved at the time, but they were later seen spending time together at Michael Rubin’s Hamptons party in July 2023.)

“Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape,” she added, making a reference to her 2007 sex tape.

Kardashian then joked about why she believed she and Brady would never make it as a couple, comparing him to her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, who transitioned in 2015.

“But I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, slinky hair — you remind me too much of my stepdad now,” she said. “Part of me thinks you would try to undress me, just to try on my clothes. I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you. She’s one of the greatest athletes in the world who’s proved you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, a far-right Republican or even a strong, confident woman.”

Kardashian did not let up on her family, subsequently pointing to her late father Robert Kardashian Sr.’s representation of O.J. Simpson in his 1995 murder trial. “Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have defended former football players,” she quipped.

“So I’m just here tonight to support you and celebrate you,” Kim concluded. “I’ll give you the same advice I give all of my exes — good luck knowing the best is behind you.”

Later in the show, Brady threw shade back at Kim after her jokes at his expense. “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” he said. “Not because of this but because her kids are at home with their dad.”

Kardashian shares daughter North, 10, son Saint, 8, daughter Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.