A message for the single ladies? Kim Kardashian shared cryptic advice with fans that appeared to hint at her outlook on life following her divorce settlement with Kanye West and amid ex Pete Davidson’s new romance with Emily Ratajkowski.

“Life tip: Do you,” the Kardashians star, 42, captioned her Instagram upload on Tuesday, December 13, which featured multiple steamy shots of the Skims founder rocking a white bikini while soaking in crystal clear waters.

Kardashian’s post comes two weeks after she and West, 45, finalized their split nearly two years after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from the “Famous” rapper in February 2021.

According to the settlement obtained by Us Weekly on November 29, the former couple — who share four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — will have joint custody of and “equal access” to their kids. West is also required to pay his ex-wife $200,000 per month in child support and is responsible for 50 percent of his daughters and sons’ educational and security expenses.

The twosome settled their divorce amid Davidson’s new relationship with Ratajkowski, 31. Kardashian and the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, ended their romance in August after less than a year of dating.

The KKW Beauty founder’s “life tip” isn’t the only ambiguous message she’s shared amid the new development with her most recent exes. Earlier this month, Kardashian appeared to throw shade at Davidson and West with an inspirational quote about relationships originally shared by affirmation account @thirdeyethoughts.

“The right person will show you that you weren’t even asking for much,” the California native reposted via her Instagram account on December 2.

Kardashian has offered her 335 million Instagram followers into her headspace several times amid Davidson and Ratajkowski’s relationship.

Earlier this week, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sweet family photo with her kids on the beach. “Fulfilled,” she wrote on Sunday, December 11.

One month prior, the Selfish author uploaded a motivational quote about everything in life falling together exactly as it should.

“One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember then when you feel like you’re in a hard place or you feel like you’re being challenged the most,” she posted via her Instagram Stories on November 18. “Believe in where you’re headed. See the bigger picture.”

Four days earlier, Us confirmed that Davidson and Ratajkowski had been dating for “a couple of months.”

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” the insider exclusively told Us at the time, adding that the two are “in the very early stages [of their relationship], but both really like each other.”

Later that month, a second source revealed, “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”