Kim Kardashian received a phone call from President Donald Trump at a very unexpected time.

“I was at a Steven Klein photo shoot, and if anyone knows who he is, it’s pretty much a nude shoot. So I’m naked and my phone rings and I’m all glammed up,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, recalled during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, July 30. “I’m like, ‘Get me a robe!’”

After covering herself up, Kardashian took the call from Trump, 72, who told her that he had agreed to commute convicted felon Alice Marie Johnson’s life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense on the heels of his May 30 meeting with the reality star at the White House.

“I was kind of bugging out during the shoot because I was like, ‘Oh, my God, all of these amazing things are happening,’” she said before admitting that the news did not stop her from finishing her nude session. “I’m still gonna be me.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel joked that the president may have released every inmate at the Alabama women’s prison where Johnson, 63, was being held had he known that Kardashian was naked during their call. “The gates would have swung open,” the comedian, 50, quipped with a laugh.

Kardashian said that after finishing her shoot, she called Johnson to share the news. “I didn’t know that I was the first person telling her. They had called her up and she thought it was her daily or weekly attorney call,” she explained. “I broke the news to her, and it was just crying. I was at this photo shoot and I’m, like, trying to not cry my makeup off. It was really emotional.”

Kimmel then asked the KKW Beauty founder whether her husband, Kanye West, still supports Trump. “Yeah, I think he really [does],” she said. “I always respect what [another] person thinks, and to make it clear … he doesn’t necessarily agree with [Trump’s] policies, but he likes his personality and how he made it to be president when everyone really underestimated him.”

Kardashian added, “I have nothing bad to say about the president.”

Since campaigning for the commutation of Johnson’s sentence, the social media mogul has begun researching other convicts whom she believes should also be freed. “I get a stack of letters every day that I read when I’m in glam,” she said on Monday. “There’s a lot of positive things and bills that we’re trying to get passed that I’m really hopeful about.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

