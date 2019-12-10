Kim Kardashian's Ex Assistant Stephanie Shepherd Claps Back at Trolls





Clapping back! Kim Kardashian and her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd shared a video of their reunion on Monday, December 9, and they don’t have time for anyone’s opinions on their friendship.

“I am here with my best friend Steph Shep!” Kardashian, 39, posted on her Instagram Story on Monday night. “We are reunited, guys, to watch a movie with the Poosh team.” The pair looked happy as they posed outside Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian‘s house for the lifestyle brand’s holiday party.

When a Kardashian fan account reposted Kim’s Story, fans were quick to comment on how Shepherd, 30, seemed hesitant to appear alongside her former boss in the video. One Instagram user called the reunion “really awkward,” but the longtime assistant of the reality star immediately shut down the trolls.

“OMG SO AWKWARD. LET’S PASS MORE JUDGEMENT ON PEOPLE AND RELATIONSHIPS YOU KNOW NOTHING ABOUT. TELL ME MORE!” Shepherd responded.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the Selfish author and her assistant had ended their professional relationship in November 2017 after working together for four years. An insider told Us at the time that Kim decided to let Shepherd go after she was profiled by Refinery29 a few months earlier.

“Stephanie started thinking she was a celebrity herself, and Kim didn’t like that. Everything started going downhill after the Refinery29 article came out,” the source said at the time. “Stephanie does still hang out with the family, and Kim and her are cordial when they see each other, but it’s different.”

Another insider told Us that despite rumors of a feud between the former colleagues, “Kim respects Steph and wants her to do well.”

Several months after news broke of Shepherd’s departure, the KKW Beauty founder set the record straight about their longtime friendship, revealing that there were no hard feelings between the two following their split from each other.

“She wanted to go in a different direction. I respect that. I love giving that encouragement to whoever I’m working with,” Kim said in a video with her former assistant in August 2018. “Just because people stop working together doesn’t mean that they’re feuding and stop being friends.”

Shepherd nodded, adding, “I don’t get the headlines like that … I talk to you, like, every week.”