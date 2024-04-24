Kim Petras Cancels All Summer Festival Gigs Due to Health Issues

Kim Petras has been forced to cancel all of her music festival gigs this summer as a health precaution.

The “Coconuts” singer, 31, took to social media on Wednesday, April 24 to announce the unfortunate news.

“My buns, I’m devastated to be writing this but I’m going through some health issues and under medical advice I had to make the hard decision to not perform at festivals this summer,” Petras wrote via her Instagram Story. “I love u so much and I’ll make it up to you be back better than ever very soon 💕💕💕”

Fans flooded Petras’ comment section on X, where she also shared the statement, to share their support.

“Feel better,” one person wrote. “Your health and well-being matters more than some festivals.”

Another shared, “The most important thing is that you’re being real. how can you show up & show out for us if you’re not doing well yourself? I wish you the absolute best kim! we’ll be here waiting no matter what babe.”

Petras was scheduled to perform at May’s Primavera Sound in Barcelona, June’s Mighty Hoopla in London and Primavera Porto in Portugal and July’s Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle.

After Petras broke the news, the festivals reached out to express their condolences to the pop star.

“We are really sad to learn that Kim Petras won’t be able to perform at this year’s edition of Primavera Sound Barcelona,” the fest wrote via X. “We wish her a speedy recovery and hope to welcome her soon to our festival ❤️”

Mighty Hoopla, which is still scheduled to feature performances from artists like Jessie Ware, Nelly Furtado and Rita Ora, shared: “We are sending so much love to Kim and will update you on our lineup very soon ✨.”

While Petras didn’t get specific about her health issue, she revealed earlier this year that she entered therapy after the massive success of “Unholy,” her collaboration with Sam Smith which earned her a Grammy.

“Therapy was necessary for me after having a huge song, to learn how to shut everything off,” Petras told Cosmopolitan UK in an interview published on March 15. “I had a therapist in my teen years and stopped when things got busy. But I missed having someone to let everything out to. I recommend therapy to everyone; it’s an essential tool.”

Petras concluded, “The music industry can get very hectic.”