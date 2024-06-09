Kim Porter’s father, Jake Porter, was “disgusted” when he saw the hotel surveillance video that showed Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting former partner Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

“You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that,” Jake, 78, told Rolling Stone on Friday, June 7. “It was despicable. I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy.”

Jake answered “no” when asked if he had ever seen Combs physically abuse his daughter Kim during their marriage, but added that anything he had seen was never “to that extent,” but it “made [him] wonder.”

Combs and Kim had an on-again, off-again relationship from 1994 to 2007, and the couple shared three children: son King, 26, and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie, 17. Kim passed away in 2018 from lobar pneumonia at the age of 47.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Jake added that he had lived either with or close to his daughter throughout her relationship with Combs, and the “horrible” video with Ventura, 37, has given him “a different outlook” on the father of his grandchildren.

“I didn’t know he could stoop that low,” Jake told Rolling Stone. “I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie.”

In November 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs accusing him of abuse and sexual assault throughout their relationship. (The pair had an on-and-off relationship between 2007 and 2018.) Combs previously denied these allegations and the lawsuit has been settled.

It wasn’t until almost six months after the filing that CNN released security footage from 2016 that showed Combs physically assaulting Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. In the video, Combs knocks Ventura, who was waiting by the hotel elevators, to the ground and kicks her repeatedly before dragging her down the hallway.

“I think he was a very jealous person,” Jake told Rolling Stone of Kim’s relationship with Combs. “They both loved each other. Kim’s love was legitimate. Puffy’s love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean? I really don’t think he has any idea what love is.” Kim’s father added that his primary “concern is the children” moving forward.

In May, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kim’s death completely “rocked Diddy’s world,” and he was never the same after that. “It was a massive shock and a turning point,” the insider told Us. “All the other women in his life were playthings. Kim was the real deal. It was all down from there.”

After Ventura’s lawsuit was filed, more victims reportedly came forward with their own claims against Combs and, in a bombshell Rolling Stone report from May, three more women spoke out about their alleged experiences with the rapper.

​​“Mr. Combs cannot comment on settled litigation, will not comment on pending litigation, and cannot address every allegation picked up by the press from any source, no matter how unreliable,” attorney Jonathan Davis said to Rolling Stone at the time.

“We are aware that the proper authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and therefore have confidence any important issues will be addressed in the proper forum, where the rules distinguish facts from fiction.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).