Kim Zolciak has issued an apology after claiming on part 3 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 reunion on Sunday, April 22, that racism isn’t “real.”

“During the last RHOA reunion episode, I made a comment that confused and offended people. I sincerely apologize,” the Bravo personality, 39, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, April 26, via her publicist Jack Ketsoyan. “Edited out of context, I understand why my remark angered people. Racism is a sad reality in the United States. It has been prevalent throughout our country’s history. Let me be very clear, I do NOT support, tolerate or put up with any form of racism, hate or other discrimination. My love for ALL people runs deep — I am open to all and always have been.”

She continued, “I was heartbroken when I watched the last few minutes of the episode and saw how my words were taken out of context. My comment that seemingly ‘racism didn’t exist 10 years ago’ was made as part of a larger, emotional 45-minute conversation about how, sadly, social media has become a hub for hate. Immediately following my confusing comment, I also said that ‘it’s not as real as it is now,’ referring to the power of social media. But those remarks didn’t make the show.”

“I believe that social media has made a centuries-old issue more real,” Zolciak added. “Before social media, the public simply observed the news. Now, the public actively participates and has an opportunity to take action — in real time. But this is a double edged sword. Now, when false accusations are made, they are amplified by online platforms regardless of their merit. This wasn’t the case 10 years ago when I started on RHOA.”

She concluded, “I truly pray that the people wishing horrible things on others, and on me, channel that energy into something positive. Our world would be a much better place if you do. I am committed to making this world a better place to live. I will continue to learn from, and be open to, ALL people.”

As previously reported, the “Google Me” singer — who claimed earlier in the season that her RHOA costar NeNe Leakes lives in a “roach nest” amid a headline-making social media feud — came under fire on social media after her remarks on Sunday’s reunion.

“This whole racism thing in this day and age is bulls–t,” she said on the explosive episode. “Everyone of those motherf–kers on that couch owe this world a f–king apology for this racism s–t. They already tried to claim that s–t long ago. Nobody bought into it then because the social media wasn’t there and racism wasn’t f–king all that real. You know it.”

At the end of the reunion, Zolciak called host Andy Cohen into the bathroom to express her frustration over the way she was treated by him and her castmates. She told the executive producer, 49, that “there wasn’t even one positive question” for her, to which he responded, “There was nothing positive, unfortunately, in your story from the season. It was all combative.”

Us exclusively revealed on Wednesday, April 25, that the reality star — who will not return for season 11 of RHOA — has halted production on her spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, in the wake of the scandal. “Kim has pulled the plug on filming,” a source told Us. “She’s very upset about the entire situation.”

