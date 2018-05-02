All about the bling! Kim Zolciak explained that she gets filler in her right ear to keep her earring in place after her daughter Brielle Biermann jokingly called her out for having “rich people problems.”

“My mom gets filler in her ears because her diamond earrings are too heavy…..#richpeopleproblems,” Biermann, 21, tweeted earlier this week.

The Don’t Be Tardy star clarified her daughter’s tweet on Wednesday, May 2.

“Just my right ear that I use to talk on the phone (my lobe is pulled down slightly) so rather than have surgery to fix it a couple years ago Dr Ourian put a tad of filler in the lobe and my earring stays straight up instead of facing downward,” Zolciak captioned a photo of her diamond earring on Twitter.

Just my right ear that I use to talk on the phone (my lobe is pulled down slightly) so rather than have surgery to fix it a couple years ago Dr Ourian put a tad of filler in the lobe and my earring stays straight up instead of facing downward @PerezHilton pic.twitter.com/vyk5bi9m0I — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) May 2, 2018

After a fan responded to the reality star and said getting filler to “support her diamonds” was “iconic,” Zolciak replied, “You know it!! Lol it’s all earrings but I wear my studs the most.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, April 27, that the Bravo star resumed filming Don’t Be Tardy after she “pulled the plug” on production amid her fallout from the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 reunion. A source told Us on Friday that Zolciak was still “really upset” over the accusations made by her RHOA costars and social media users that she is racist.

Zolciak apologized in a lengthy statement on Thursday, April 26, for her comments on the RHOA reunion and shared a behind the scenes photo from Don’t Be Tardy on Tuesday, May 1.

“My buttercup @briellebiermann #DontBeTardy#ComingSoon,” she captioned a selfie with Biermann on Instagram.

