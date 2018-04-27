Kim Zolciak is not OK with people thinking that she’s racist and has been extremely upset over the word being thrown around, a source close to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star tells Us Weekly.

During the Sunday, April 22, reunion of RHOA, Zolciak went on a rant about being called racist after her remarks about NeNe Leakes living in a roach-infested home. “This whole racism thing in this day and age is bulls–t. Everyone of those motherf–kers on that couch owe this world a f–king apology for this racism s–t,” she said during the episode. “They already tried to claim that s–t long ago. Nobody bought into it then because the social media wasn’t there and racism wasn’t f–king all that real. You know it.”

After the show, the 39-year-old told Andy Cohen she was upset about the way the reunion went, telling him, “There was nothing positive, unfortunately, in your story from the season. It was all combative.”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, the singer “pulled the plug” on filming her spinoff Don’t Be Tardy while her legal team figured out how to deal with the fallout from the reunion. However, Us confirms that production resumed on Friday, April 27.

Zolciak released a statement on Thursday, April 26, apologizing for her comments about racism made on the reunion.

“During the last RHOA reunion episode, I made a comment that confused and offended people. I sincerely apologize,” the reality star said in a statement via her publicist Jack Ketsoyan. “Edited out of context, I understand why my remark angered people. Racism is a sad reality in the United States. It has been prevalent throughout our country’s history.”

She continued: “Let me be very clear, I do NOT support, tolerate or put up with any form of racism, hate or other discrimination. My love for ALL people runs deep — I am open to all and always have been. I was heartbroken when I watched the last few minutes of the episode and saw how my words were taken out of context. My comment that seemingly ‘racism didn’t exist 10 years ago’ was made as part of a larger, emotional 45-minute conversation about how, sadly, social media has become a hub for hate. Immediately following my confusing comment, I also said that ‘it’s not as real as it is now,’ referring to the power of social media. But those remarks didn’t make the show.”

“I believe that social media has made a centuries-old issue more real,” the “Google Me” singer added. “Before social media, the public simply observed the news. Now, the public actively participates and has an opportunity to take action — in real time. But this is a double edged sword. Now, when false accusations are made, they are amplified by online platforms regardless of their merit. This wasn’t the case 10 years ago when I started on RHOA. I truly pray that the people wishing horrible things on others, and on me, channel that energy into something positive. Our world would be a much better place if you do. I am committed to making this world a better place to live. I will continue to learn from, and be open to, ALL people.”

