It’s safe to say Kim Zolciak’s relationship with Tracy Young did not end on good terms. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s ex-girlfriend recently slammed the reality star and accused her of being homophobic.

FYI…as per #RHOAReunion….I’m a receiver! @Kandi @NeNeLeakes @Andy Apparently @Kimzolciak has blocked me so please relay the message. #KimZolciakbiermannissuchaliar,” the DJ began in a series of tweets on Monday, April 23.

Young initially spoke out about the Don’t Be Tardy star because their relationship was discussed on season 10 of the RHOA reunion, which aired on Sunday, April 22. (Kandi Burruss claimed the former couple hooked up during a trip to Bahamas when Zolciak’s daughters were in the other room.)

“Not one of my proud moments but I’m not gonna ‘LIE’ about it!” Young continued, referring the other women — and even host Andy Cohen — accusing Zolciak of lying on various occasions at the reunion.

Young also replied to a user who said Kim’s “bullts—t is starting to emerge.”

“She’s HOMOPHOBIC! It’s about time!” the music producer responded.

Young also spoke to Page Six about her relationship with Zolciak.

“She’s a liar, because she denied what went on and the reunion brought it all back up,” Young told the publication on Wednesday, April 25. “Kim and I were in a relationship for about eight months. She said she wanted to marry me. She asked me to have a baby with her.”

Young was briefly featured on season 3 of RHOA in 2010. Zolciak, who is now married to Kroy Biermann, called her “fame obsessed coat tail rider” in her Bravo TV blog after the episode aired.

