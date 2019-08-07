



A perfect partnership! Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been married since 2011, and the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared her secret to making their marriage last.

“My [love],” the reality star, 41, captioned a Tuesday, August 6, Instagram upload of her and the retired athlete, 33, looking out at the ocean. “Before we leave the beach, we believe in releasing all negativity, worry, doubt and confusion. Instead, we fill our hearts with love, passion, peace and joy. We believe if our marriage is strong, our children will be even stronger. We also put our marriage first above all else.”

The former Bravo personality added, “I love loving you @kroybiermann and I’m incredibly thankful for you. (All these pics were from our last day in Turks) because the 4 days prior were spent in the ocean sea bobbin it.”

After Zolciak and her husband tied the knot, they welcomed Kroy Jr., 8, Kash, 6, and twins Kane and Kaia, 5. The former professional football player also adopted his wife’s daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle, 22, and Ariana, 17.

The Don’t Be Tardy stars may not be done adding babies to their brood, the Connecticut native told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2018. “I would love to have another boy,” she told Us at the time. “I am just obsessed with my boys.” Prior to this, Zolciak told Steve Harvey that she wanted her husband to have his vasectomy reversed.

Brielle’s response to this? “I think if she got pregnant again, I’d be like, ‘Are you OK? Are you insane?’” the model, 22, told Us exclusively in February. “She’s always like, ‘No odd numbers, we have to have [an] even [number].’ So obviously, there would be an eighth coming — we’re not going to have 7 — so this isn’t the end of it, and she’s almost 41! … Don’t have any more kids, [mom]. We’re jam-packed as it is!”

