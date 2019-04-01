If you’ve got it, flaunt it! With the exception of a giant hat, Kim Zolciak ditched all of her clothes for a photo shoot with her husband, Kroy Biermann, behind the camera.

“Make up free Sunday’s #iwokeuplikethis I’ve had this outfit for years,” the 40-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wrote alongside the sexy snap on Sunday, March 31, via Instagram. “photo credit my hot hubby @kroybiermann.”

Zolciak and Biermann, who wed in 2011, share four kids: KJ, 7, Kash, 6, and 5-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. The former NFL player also adopted the reality star’s daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 22, and Ariana, 17.

Brielle was quick to give her mother props for the nude shot, writing, “I hope when I’m 40 I’m half as hot as you!” in the comments section.

Fellow Bravo star Lisa Rinna also showed Zolciak support, commenting, “Love!”

Some social media users, however, questioned the photo, accusing the Don’t Be Tardy star of using Photoshop. One person cited Zolciak’s feet looking darker than the rest of her body as a sign that she altered the picture.

“It’s a shadow clearly! Bye boo,” Zolciak clapped back.

Other users made remarks about the Bravo personality’s tan body.

“Is that much tanning healthy?” one person asked. Zolciak then replied: “girl cut the s–t I’ve been at the beach less than 24hrs just wait till next weekend.”

After a second person asked about the “Wig” singer’s feet and tan, she added, “it’s a reflection sweetie and no self tanner on this body!”

Zolciak is no stranger to firing back at trolls on social media, but she told Us Weekly in February that the backlash doesn’t affect her.

“I don’t really give two s–ts because half of them are calling the same doctor that did them and wants my lips, so it’s bizarre,” she explained, referring to fans criticizing her lip fillers. “I’m comfortable and happy with who I am. We’re very open with the things that I’ve done. Brielle’s only done her lips. All these people think she’s had all this plastic surgery crack me up.”

She concluded: “I would never be where I am today if I listened to all of you, you know?”

