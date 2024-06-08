After three years of marriage, Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello are still in their honeymoon phase.

“We are fully settled, but it’s not absent of the honeymoon feeling,” Perry, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly at CMA Fest on Friday, June 7. “I think we just have to be really intentional and we’ve been like, ‘We need to find some childcare for this weekend And we need to go like be our full selves this weekend.’”

She continued, “We met in a bit of a fever down in Dallas, Texas and we were engaged eight months after we met and then eloped to Vegas and I love that spirit about us.”

Perry and Costello got married in June 2021 and welcomed son Whit, now 9 months, in August 2023.

“We’re, like, the Bonnie and Clyde, but like who aren’t gonna die in the car wreck,” the former Band Perry frontwoman gushed to Us. “Or [we are like] the Romeo and Juliet, who are gonna be, like, 90, you know? It feels very much like that wild spirit and we’re trying to keep that alive.”

That wild streak inspired Perry’s newest tattoo.

“I only got the ‘J’ last November,” she said on Friday. “Now, I will say that he has a lot of tattoos on arms and legs, [but] there is not a Kimberly on him or a ‘K’ [initial]. He has his mother’s name tattooed and his grandmother’s and our son was looking at those [the other day because] he thinks they’re stickers. I was like, ‘Whit, ask Dad, where Mama’s name is?’ So, he’s gotta get on that.”

Perry is hopeful that Whit “will be a country artist” and follow in her footsteps.

“I was like, ‘It’s your choice, but country music,’” she joked. “In all seriousness, he has been very moved by music from the beginning. I remember when he was maybe 2 months old, Johnny was playing guitar. He was playing this minor-chord song and Whit started crying, like, he got very emotional about it. It touched him very deeply.”

Perry rose to fame in The Band Perry, which she started in 2005 with her brothers Reid Perry, 35, and Neil Perry, 35. The siblings went on a professional hiatus in March 2023.

“I think a break in the space has been really nice,” Kimberly told Us on Friday. “I also miss playing music with the boys, like, it’s what we’ve known since we were kids. I think the cool thing about music these days is you can go in all of these different directions, do what you love and let it all fall under the umbrella of Kimberly in The Band Perry, Kimberly [as a] solo [artist].”

With reporting by Jeremy Parsons