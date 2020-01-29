Kimora Lee Simmons’ Husband Tim Leissner Spotted With a Mystery Woman

On the rocks? Kimora Lee Simmons’ husband, Tim Leissner, sparked split speculation when he was spotted with another woman.

According to a source, Leissner, 48, was recently seen canoodling with a mystery woman. “The news seemed to spread rapidly to Kimora,” the source said, adding that the businessman’s relationship with the woman appeared to be romantic.

“Tim was seen FaceTiming with Kimora,” the source told Us Weekly, noting that the spouses were overheard having “an impassioned conversation.”

Simmons, 44, and Leissner, who tied the knot in 2013, welcomed son Wolfe in 2015.

A second source told Us that the fashion designer has “been spending a lot of time away from” Los Angeles in recent weeks. “She has been in New York for work projects and to visit her child at NYU,” the insider noted.

News of potential marriage woes come after Us broke thew news that the Simmons adopted a 10-year-old son named Gary. The Baby Phat CEO also shares son Kenzo, 10, with her ex Djimon Hounsou, and daughters Aoki, 17, and Ming, 20, with her ex-husband, Russell Simmons.

“He joins the family as Kimora’s two daughters have gone off to college,” Simmons’ rep told Us on January 24. “Ming Lee Simmons is a sophomore at NYU, and the next youngest (daughter Aoki Lee Simmons) is a freshman at Harvard. Both have started their college careers and join Kimora as the faces and creative vision behind their newly relaunched family business, Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons. Kimora now has all boys at home. Gary joins sons Kenzo Lee Hounsou and Wolfe Lee Leissner.”

Simmons last posted a photo with Leissner on Father’s Day in June 2019.