Finishing what she started. King Charles III announced that he finished The Queen’s Green Canopy, a tree planting initiative to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s 70 years on the throne.

“Proudly marking the end of the @queensgreencanopy project by planting this Acer tree in the gardens of Sandringham House – one of over 3 million that have been planted in Queen Elizabeth II’s name as part of this initiative,” Charles, 74, captioned a photo of himself and Prince William planting a tree via Instagram on Sunday, April 2. He also included a 2021 photo of himself and the late queen, who died in September 2022 at age 96, doing the same.

He added, “It is hard to believe that two years have passed since my mother and I planted a tree in Windsor Great Park to mark the commencement of The Queen’s Green Canopy.”

The initiative was started in October 2021 to commemorate the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking seven decades on the throne. The QGC was set to end in December 2021, marking the end of the Jubilee year. However, Charles decided to extend the planting season through March 2023 so everyone had plenty of time to plant new roots in memory of the late sovereign.

“As the second planting season draws to a close, and with it this vitally important initiative, I particularly wanted to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone from across the United Kingdom who has helped to plant over three million trees to create an enduring legacy in Queen Elizabeth’s name,” the king added in his message. “This project has shown how simple, practical and positive gestures can make a big difference, and I can think of no more fitting tribute to Her late Majesty’s seventy-year reign.”

He signed the note “Charles R.” His mother used to do the same, signing her name as “Elizabeth R.” The R stood for “Regina,” which means queen in latin. For Charles, the R means “Rex,” which is the Latin word for King.

The end of the Queen’s Green Canopy comes shortly after he honored her on his first Mother’s Day since her death. (The I.K. celebrates the holiday in March.) “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay,” he posted from the royal family’s official Twitter account. The post featured two photos, one of Charles with his late mother, as well as one of his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, with her mother, Rosalind Shand, taken before she died at the age of 72 in 1994.

Charles ascended the throne the moment his mother died. He was officially declared king during an ascension ceremony on September 10, 2022, at St James’ Palace in London. The queen’s funeral was held days later on September 19.

After months of mourning, there will be a more joyful celebration of his reign beginning next month. The monarch’s coronation is set to be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.