King Charles III opened up about a cancer treatment side effect while chatting with veterans on Monday, May 13.

Charles, 75, made a royal visit to the Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, and had a conversation with army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck who underwent chemotherapy for testicular cancer last year, per the Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, the veteran told Charles he lost his sense of taste after receiving the treatment. Charles revealed that he experienced the same thing, but didn’t elaborate any further.

News broke in February that Charles was diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer that was discovered following a planned prostate procedure. After a brief break from royal duties, Charles returned to his scheduled appearances last month.

In addition to his visit to the museum on Monday, Charles also appeared at the Army Aviation Centre in Stockbridge, Hampshire, England with his son Prince William. During the joint outing, Charles officially passed the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps role to William, 41.

Charles gave his son the air corps’ belt and light blue beret for his new title before the pair posed in front of a military helicopter and with veterans.

Late last month, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, visited a cancer treatment center and met with patients. The appearance was Charles’ first official royal outing following his diagnosis.

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” read an April statement from Buckingham Palace. “To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment center next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.”

During his conversation with the patrons, Charles gave an update on how he was faring with his treatment process.

“Not too bad,” Charles responded to a person who asked how he was doing, adding he was also going to undergo “treatment this afternoon as well.”

Before Charles returned to his duties, William had been making appearances on his father’s behalf. However, William took a brief break from his duties as well as his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, was also diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

“After William’s dad and Kate’s diagnoses, he shut down for a couple of days,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of William in April. “He canceled all meetings and spent time with Kate. Then he picked himself back up again because he knew it was up to him to be strong for the whole family.”