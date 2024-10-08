King Charles III is reportedly putting his cancer treatments on hold.

Charles’ upcoming trip to Australia and Samoa — set to kick off on October 18 — will force him to put treatment on “pause,” royal expert Rebecca English reported to the Daily Mail on Sunday, October 6. Doctors are reportedly “happy” to briefly stop treatment for the trip, which will continue up until the trip starts.

English noted that Charles will resume cancer treatments once he’s back in the U.K. later this month.

The Daily Mail report revealed that Charles’ schedule during his upcoming trip was created to be “mindful” of his health. According to the publication, he and Queen Camilla will have “10 engagements a day between them” during the trip.

Charles previously explained that he’s going to Australia and Samoa only — forgoing a trip to New Zealand — because of his health.

“I’m extremely sorry I can’t come to New Zealand in late October because of doctor’s orders,” he explained when meeting the New Zealand Black Ferns rugby team last month. “I hope there’ll be another excuse [to come] before [it’s] not too long.”

Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in February after undergoing a routine prostate procedure.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” a statement from the palace read at the time. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Details about Charles’ health have been mainly kept under wraps. He did give a minor update in August, telling royal watchers he’s “not too bad” as treatments continue.

A separate Daily Mail report from Saturday, October 5 revealed that Charles changed up his diet, and now eats lunch — or more of “a snack, really,” as a source told the outlet.

Previously, Charles called it a “luxury” that he didn’t have time in his busy schedule to eat lunch. Now, “with some reluctance” he eats throughout the day. The insider told the Daily Mail it’s “important” because of his illness.

Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, has also offered some insight into his stepfather’s health in recent weeks.

“[The] doctor says the treatment is going well,” he told U.K.’s Daily Express last month, while promoting his new cookbook. Bowles, 49, said her mother is “tough” through it all as well.