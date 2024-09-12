King Charles III was all smiles during a meetup with New Zealand’s Black Ferns rugby team — especially after getting a chance to hug the players.

“We all wanted a hug,” winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga asked Charles, 75, in a social media video posted on Wednesday, September 11. “But only if it’s OK with you.”

Charles, seemingly surprised by the request, responded, “A hug? Why not.”

Once he agreed, the entire team ran to embrace the king. He also offered some of the players individual hugs.

Charles spent time with the Black Ferns on Wednesday as they traveled to London for an upcoming game against England’s Red Roses.

“I much appreciated this chance to meet you and have such a warm hug from most of you,” Charles said while talking to the team, noting that the embrace from the women was “very healing.”

He also apologized to the team for being unable to travel to New Zealand during his planned trip to Australia and Samoa.

“I’m extremely sorry I can’t come to New Zealand in late October because of doctor’s orders,” he said. “I hope there’ll be another excuse [to come] before [it’s] not too long.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed on February 5 that Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, revealing that he was undergoing treatment.

The king initially took a step back from his public-facing duties but has since appeared at various events, and he’s frequently offered royal watchers updates on his health.

“His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery,” Buckingham Palace shared in an April statement. “Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimize any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery.”

The statement added: “The pacing of the King’s program will be carefully calibrated as his recovery continues, in close consultation with his medical team.”

Last month, Charles said he was “not too bad” when attending an event in Southport, England.

While details about Charles’ cancer have been kept mostly under wraps, his daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton has been more candid about her chemotherapy journey. (Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March.)

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said in a statement released on Monday, September 9. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”