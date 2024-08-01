King Charles III is over his past fountain pen debacle — and is now poking fun at the minor meltdown.

“I’m hoping that my pen is going to work,” Charles, 75, quipped during an appearance in Scotland on Wednesday, July 31. “It doesn’t usually.”

Charles was given a tour of Forsinard Flows, a nature reserve in Scotland which was recently named a Unesco world heritage site, on Wednesday when he was encouraged to sign the guest book. The king was quick to pull a silver pen out of the inside pocket of his jacket before making the joke.

He was also quick to make sure that there was “ink that doesn’t fade,” explaining that people have sent guestbooks back in the past so Charles could “sign again.”

Charles’ issues with writing implements are long-standing — especially since he’s become king.

In September 2022, the monarch went viral during a trip to Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

“Oh, God, I hate this pen,” he declared, getting up after signing a book. Charles handed the pen to his wife, Queen Camilla, before cleaning off his hands. “Oh, look, it’s going everywhere,” she replied.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing,” Charles continued, noting that the ink leaks “every stinking time.”

The following month, Charles called his pens “temperamental” when signing another visitor’s book. (The case of Charles v. fountain pens has since become Us Weekly’s favorite royal family feud.)

Earlier this year, the king proved that he has a sense of humor about the infamous situation when he gave The Parker Pen Company an official endorsement.

This past May, the American luxury pen company was given a Royal Warrant of Appointment along with 144 other companies.

Charles’ public appearance on Wednesday is one of few that the king has made since announcing his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” a statement from Buckingham Palace announced in February, not sharing specifics about the type of illness. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

At the time, it was revealed that Charles had “commenced a schedule of regular treatments” and was briefly stepping back from public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” the statement concluded.