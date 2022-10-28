A royal replacement. King Charles III has taken over Prince Harry’s former role as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

“It is the greatest possible pleasure to assume the role of your Captain General,” the monarch, 73, said in a statement on Friday, October 28. “I am exceptionally proud to follow in the footsteps of so many members of my family over the last three-and-a-half centuries, all of whom held the role with a deep sense of admiration.”

The Duke of Sussex, 38, was stripped of the patronage — as well as his other honorary military titles — in 2020 when he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior royals. The Sussexes’ decision to step down — and to move from the U.K. to California — was one that caused an unresolved rift within The Firm. (Harry and Meghan, 41, for their part, shared in a CBS tell-all interview in March 2021 that they were increasingly mistreated by the royal family.)

In September, two and a half years after their move to the U.S., the Archewell founders returned to London to be with the royals as they mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at age 96. While “[reconciliation] might have been the intention [during the period of mourning],” royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly on the Wednesday, October 26, episode of the “Royally Us” podcast, relations between the Sussexes and the rest of his family were not necessarily smooth sailing — due, in part, to the messy drama surrounding Harry’s military uniform.

The prince, who announced the title of his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, on Thursday, October 27, was initially not permitted to wear his military regalia at one of the final vigils honoring the queen. However, after backlash ensued over the fact that his uncle Prince Andrew — who was stripped of his own honorary military titles in January after he was accused of sexual assault in 2020 — was allowed to wear his uniform for the occasion, Buckingham Palace did a stunning about-face.

“In a dramatic u-turn, palace officials have informed Prince Harry that he CAN wear his military uniform at a final vigil,” royal expert Omid Scobie wrote via Twitter on September 15.

Despite the drama, a source exclusively told Us earlier that month that Harry, who was exceptionally close to his late grandmother, had “come to terms with not wearing uniform on these occasions. Whilst that’s disappointing in some senses, he’s just grateful to be present and honoring the queen. At the end of the day, it’s only a uniform.”

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Harry and Meghan decided to tone down the passages about Charles in his upcoming memoir and their Netflix documentary.

“They’ve both agreed to reach a neutral ground by softening the parts on Charles and adding intimate details about [Queen Elizabeth II‘s] legacy,” an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month.