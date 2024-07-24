King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton received nearly 30,000 get well soon messages following their respective cancer diagnoses.

The Royal Household released their 2023-2024 Sovereign Grant Report on Wednesday, July 24, offering updates on the royal family’s finances and work throughout the year. Within the report, it was revealed that Charles, 75, and Kate, 42, had received a total of 27,620 items of correspondence featuring well wishes for the pair. (The total correspondence number was 138,303.)

Weeks after the King’s cancer diagnosis went public, the Royal Family’s official social media accounts shared a video of Charles reading well wishes from supporters.

“The King has had a chance to read a wide selection of the thousands of Get Well cards and letters that have been sent to Buckingham Palace since his diagnosis,” the royal family wrote on X. “Thank you to all those who have written in.”

On February 5, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the statement read. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

The palace confirmed that Charles had started “a schedule of regular treatments” and took a step back from public appearances. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

In the months that followed, Charles started to return to public duties and has been spotted out on various occasions since news of his diagnosis went public.

Kate, on the other hand, has kept a low profile since news of her cancer diagnosis went public on March 22.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she said at the time. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

It wasn’t until June that Kate stepped out publicly, attending Trooping the Colour, and released a separate statement revealing that her treatment will be ongoing for “a few more months.”

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she shared in a June 14 statement. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”