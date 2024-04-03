Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are constantly bringing date night to a whole new level.

The couple walked the red carpet together while attending the Civil War premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, April 2 — and looked better than ever.

Dunst, 41, stunned in a black gown at the event. Her dress featured a lace bodice that went into what appeared to be silk bottom. Plemons, 36, didn’t match his wife, but he looked dapper nonetheless in a gray suit with white button-down underneath. The actor kept it casual and went sans tie.

Keeping up their tradition of working together both Dunst and Plemons appear in the forthcoming Civil War, set to be released on Friday, April 12. The dystopian action movie follows Dunst’s character, Lee, who is covering the second American Civil War as a journalist.

Related: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons’ Relationship Timeline Love on set! Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are one of the many Hollywood couples who met while filming a TV show. Dunst and Plemons played married high school sweethearts Peggy and local butcher Ed on the FX series Fargo. They starred on season 2 of the series. “It was a gift,” the Friday Night […]

While Plemons doesn’t have a huge role in the film, he does appear briefly as a soldier for one intense scene with his wife. (Plemons’ character and Dunst’s Lee are on separate sides of war in the thriller.)

“I really had to give him his space with the role he was playing that day. It was just what needed to happen,” Dunst told Access Hollywood on Tuesday, explaining how this role is different from others they’ve done together. “Just respect the space.”

She went on to say that it’s “pretty effortless” for the couple to step off set and go back to real life, even after a long day. “We fell in love working together and we respect each other,” Dunst added.

The actress met her now-husband on the set of Fargo in 2015 while shooting the show’s second season. They started dating the following year and welcomed a son named Ennis in 2018. Their second son, James, was born in 2021. Dunst and Plemons officially tied the knot in 2022.

Related: Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children Scarlett Johansson and more celebrity parents have welcomed “secret” babies over the years. Johansson shares daughter Rose, born in 2014, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, born in 2021, with husband Colin Jost. She kept her second pregnancy under wraps, though Jost spilled the beans during a comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” Jost […]

Throughout their relationship, they’ve also costarred in the Netflix drama The Power of the Dog in 2021. Civil War marks Dunst and Plemons’ third onscreen collaboration.

Which Is the Ultimate Hollywood Power Couple of All Time?

“Because we fell in love on a set, we fell in love creatively first,” Dunst said during an interview with Marie Claire published last month. “I think we’ll always come back to that, in a very not-involving-our-real-life way. And also, listen, we don’t talk to each other on set. I left him alone, he left me alone.”

Overall, Dunst has no qualms about working with her husband.

“I love working with him,” she said. “What’s nice is that we trust each other so much.”