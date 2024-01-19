Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have no issues mixing business with pleasure.

“Acting is a natural extension of their relationship,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly about the couple’s interest in sharing the screen.

According to the insider, Dunst, 41, and Plemons, 35, who have worked together on several projects over the years, aren’t ruling out another collaboration. “They get to take themselves out of their comfort zones and collaborate as a team, which is a lot of fun for them,” the source added.

Dunst and Plemons started dating after they met on the set of Fargo in 2015.

“It was a gift,” Plemons gushed during a PaleyFest interview at the time when asked about working with Dunst. “I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person, and we’re both actors that just … have fun with the material.”

Dunst later recalled how their shared projects brought them together. “We kind of fell in love creatively first and fell in love as actors. We got together after [Fargo] … I just knew he was awesome and that we were about to work together,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November 2021. “I watched all of Friday Night Lights for the first time. We were cold in Calgary, and there wasn’t much to do so I went on a Jesse Plemons [binge]. [But] I have not seen [Breaking Bad] and I feel weird about it. That’s the last thing he wants to watch with me.”

Us broke the news one year later that the pair were expecting their first child. They welcomed their son Ennis in 2018, and son James arrived in 2021. Dunst and Plemons have since reunited on screen in The Power of the Dog and will also appear together in the upcoming movie Civil War.

“I don’t wanna do another project without [Kirsten]. It’s just the best,” Plemons said during a December 2021 interview with People. “We fell in love creatively first on Fargo, just immediately trusted each other. I’m constantly amazed by what she brings. She just operates from such a deep place in her soul.”

Us confirmed in January 2017 that Dunst and Plemons got engaged. The duo, however, weren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“We have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding,” Dunstjoked to the Los Angeles Times in February 2022. “I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody.”

After a six-year engagement, Dunst and Plemons secretly tied the knot in July 2022.

For more on Dunst and Plemons’ relationship, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.