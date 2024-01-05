Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons turned the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards into date night.

The duo stepped out in matching outfits on Thursday, January 4, while attending the event at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Dunst, 41, opted for a black gown with an open back while Plemons, 35, wore a classic tuxedo. The duo were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet. Images of the duo at the event also showed Dunst signing autographs and snapping selfies with fans.

Thursday’s outing comes nearly two months after the couple last stepped on the red carpet together at the Baby2Baby Gala in November 2023.

While Dunst and Plemons don’t share too much about their relationship publicly, the pair often show off their love at various red carpet events.

The couple started dating in 2016 after meeting during the second season of FX’s Fargo. In December 2017, Us Weekly broke the news that Dunst and Plemons were gearing up to welcome their first child together. Their first son, Ennis, was born in May 2018. Nearly three years later, the couple revealed that they were expecting baby No. 2. Their second son, James, was born in June 2021.

Us confirmed in January 2017 that Dunst and Plemons were engaged, but it took them years to walk down the aisle.

“We have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding,” Dunst joked to the Los Angeles Times in February 2022. “I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody.”

Six years after Plemons first popped the question, he and Dunst secretly tied the knot in July 2022.

“I can just confirm they got married,” Dunst’s rep confirmed to Page Six at the time. “No other details will be given.”

Other than the rare quote about their home life, Dunst and Plemons have gushed over working together on a professional level as well. (After Fargo, the couple starred in the 2021 movie The Power of the Dog and will next be seen together in April’s Civil War.)

“I don’t wanna do another project without [Kirsten]. It’s just the best,” Plemons said during a December 2021 interview with People. “We fell in love creatively first on Fargo, just immediately trusted each other. I’m constantly amazed by what she brings. She just operates from such a deep place in her soul.”