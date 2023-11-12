The Hottest Couples on the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Red Carpet

Hollywood’s hottest couples enjoyed a red carpet date for a good cause on Saturday, November 11, at the annual Baby2Baby gala.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons enjoyed a parents’ night out. The couple, who married in July 2022, share sons Ennis, 5, and James 2. Dunst, 41, wore a sleeveless, floor-length Dries Van Noten gown with teal and lavender floral design. Plemons, 35, wore a traditional black tux.

Dunst was one of many celebrity moms at the event for Baby2Baby, which distributes diapers and basic essentials to children living in poverty.

Jessie James Decker, who is pregnant with her fourth child, showed off her baby bump in long-sleeved purple gown with a ruched side detail that hugged her stomach and a sexy thigh-high slit. “Mom n dad cleaned up,” she captioned an Instagram Story photo of herself and husband Eric Decker, who wore a navy suit to the event.

Scroll down to see the hottest couples at the 2023 Baby2Baby gala: