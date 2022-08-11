A rock and roll love story. Kourtney Kardashian supported husband Travis Barker as he rejoined Machine Gun Kelly on tour following his hospitalization for severe pancreatitis in June.

The Poosh founder, 43, shared several photos from the 32-year-old “Bloody Valentine” singer’s concert in St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday, August 11, including a snapshot of her and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, making out backstage. Kardashian also shared a video of the drummer performing “My Best Friend’s Ex” during his first show back as part of the Mainstream Sellout tour.

Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — first teased that his friend would start performing again on Tuesday, August 9, when he shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Barker on his Instagram Story. “Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days,” he wrote at the time.

One day later, the +44 rocker confirmed his return to the stage. “I’m impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight,” Barker wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, August 10, adding that he would be playing despite “a broken thumb and torn tendons.”

The Meet the Barkers alum’s return to the tour comes just over one month after he was hospitalized with pancreatitis after he began experiencing “excruciating pain” during an endoscopy. “During the [procedure], I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” the DTA Records founder wrote in a statement on July 2 about his health scare. “This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

He continued: “I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kardashian, who was by Barker’s side during his hospital stay, shared a statement of her own about the “scary” experience on her Instagram Story. “Oh, what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” at the time. “Travis and I went in for a [routine] endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum thanked their fans and loved ones for supporting them through the ordeal. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support,” Kardashian continued, before thanking his medical team “for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”

Despite the hospital trip, a source told Us Weekly in July that the duo — who tied the knot in three separate ceremonies earlier this year, including a lavish Italian wedding in May — are “stronger than ever” and still enjoying the “newlywed phase” of their relationship. “[Travis] is focused on his health and couldn’t have anyone better by his side. [Kourtney] the best support and is always looking out for him. … [She] cares about him deeply.”

The insider continued: “[They are] inseparable and have barely spent time apart since the wedding.”

