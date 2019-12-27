



Kourt of public opinion! Kourtney Kardashian went on the defense after showing off her family’s new dog on Instagram on Thursday, December 26, once users started suggesting she abandoned her old pup.

In the upload, Kardashian, 40, posted photos of a Golden Retriever puppy under her Christmas tree and snuggling with her kids. (The reality star has three children with ex Scott Disick: son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 5.) “But what should we name her?” she captioned the slideshow.

In the comments, some Instagram users accused Kardashian of replacing the family’s previous dog with the new addition. “But do they still have her Pomeranian? Or do they just get rid of dogs for new ones,” one user asked.

Kardashian responded, “Of course we still have Honey, our baby Pom Pom.”

Another user asked, “Wtf happened to honey?,” to which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star replied, “She’s right next to me.”

And a third user suggested Kardashian name the puppy “Temporary since you never keep your dogs.”

Kardashian’s reply: “Wow so much negativity we still have Honey, but thanks for your assumptions. I’ll assume Santa wasn’t good to you, hence your vibes.”

Other commenters joined in the criticism: “Name her: a puppy in a pound was euthanized just so we could adopt this pure breed,” one wrote.

Another implied Kardashian wasn’t serious about owning the puppy, writing, “When you are all done with her let me know- I’d love to adopt and give a forever home!”

Amid all the accusations, at least one user had Kardashian’s back. “I’m sorry that you have to deal with people making stupid assumptions,” the commenter wrote. “Congratulations on your precious fluff ball. Golden’s are such great dogs. We love our golden so much.”

Speaking of Kourtney and her dogs, the Poosh founder clashed with younger sister Kim Kardashian over Honey in a 2017 episode of KUWTK when Kim tried to steal the Pomeranian, saying Honey was “so much more calm” than Kim’s dog Sushi. “I swear she likes me better now,” Kim claimed in the episode. “She’s adjusted. Look how calm she is. You’re not getting her back.”

The sisters adopted Honey and Sushi that June, with Kim polling her Twitter followers to name the dog that summer.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in spring 2020.