Back off, hater! Kourtney Kardashian clapped back when a troll criticized her work ethic on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, shared photos of herself enjoying a dip in the pool with sister Kendall Jenner on Friday, October 5. “Sometimes you need a day away,” she captioned the gallery of pics.

One Instagram user commented: “But sis you never work lmao.”

The reality star wasn’t having the negativity. “Let me respond to you with all the time I have …” she replied. “Oh wait, my attorney’s on the other line to discuss 6 business deals, I have a camera in my face filming season SIXTEEN of KeepingUpWithTheKardashians (you may have heard of it) and I’m raising my 3 amazing children … God bless you and your worry about me.”

The TV personality is the mother of Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The Kardashians are experts when it comes to defending themselves on social media: Khloé Kardashian took on those who criticize her daughter True Thompson’s appearance one week prior. “I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughters skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased,” the Revenge Body host tweeted on September 27. “If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back.”

Khloé, 34, explained why she felt it is important to speak up. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion’s and I’m not complaining about that,” she wrote. “please state your opinion but allow me to State mine.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April, also noted: “Instead of shaming I try to educate.”

Kim Kardashian also made light of a Twitter user’s remarks on September 23. When a commenter said the 37-year-old KKW Beauty founder “always finds ways to make things about” herself, the Selfish author cheekily responded: “Always! Consistency is key.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!