Kourtney Kardashian has proudly shared new unedited photos of her post-pregnancy body following the firestorm over a snap of her shared by her sister Kim Kardashian.

Last week, Kim, 43, was accused of purposely posting an unflattering bikini photo of Kourtney via Instagram on Thursday, April 18, as she turned 45.

“There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all,” she gushed in the caption.

The snapped featured Kim, Kourtney and their sister Khloé Kardashian posing on the beach in matching black bikinis.

However, fans were quick to point out that in contrast to Kourtney, who has recently had her fourth child, Kim and Khloe looked particularly gym-honed and “picture perfect”. They argued that Kim could have used a more favorable photo.

“Of course she would post a picture where she looks good and outshines Kourt,” one user wrote, while another added, “Tell me Kim and Kourtney are feuding without telling me Kim and Kourtney are feuding.”

And while Kourtney is said to have slammed the criticism and claimed to love the photo in a since deleted tweet, she has since taken to social media to post her own bikini snaps amid the uproar.

The Poosh founder posted a bikini photo to Instagram taken on the beachside vacation she took with husband Travis Barker and their kids.

The mom of four showed off her tanned post-pregnancy figure in a colorful two piece with a tropical pattern, accessorizing with black sunglasses.

Rocker Barker gushed in the comments: “45 never looked so good,” while followers praised the reality TV star for the “honest” and “real” snap.

In the pictures shared on April 23, the Kardashians alum also included a picture of herself with her son Reign, 9, (who she shares with ex Scott Disick), an pic of her enjoying some pool time with her and Disick’s daughter, Penelope, 11.

Kardashian and Barker also took their newborn Rocky Thirteen, who they welcomed in November 2023, on the trip. The pair posed with their bundle of joy in front of a private jet.