Kourtney Kardashian is clearing the air after Kim Kardashian was accused of purposely sharing an unflattering bikini photo of her older sister.

Kim, 43, shared a birthday tribute to “Queen” Kourtney via Instagram on Thursday, April 18, as she turned 45. “There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all,” Kim gushed in the caption.

The pic featured Kim, Kourtney and their sister Khloé Kardashian posing on the beach in coordinating black bikinis. Instagram users, however, suggested that Kim could have used a more favorable photo.

“Of course she would post a picture where she looks good and outshines Kourt,” one user wrote, while another added, “Tell me Kim and Kourtney are feuding without telling me Kim and Kourtney are feuding.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney responded in a since-deleted comment. “I LOVE this photo!” she wrote. “It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids… and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy.”

Despite the speculation about her intentions, Kim’s post couldn’t have been more thoughtful. “Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side,” she wrote while celebrating Kourtney’s big day. “I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together! I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!”

Kourtney took the praise to heart. “This caption 🥺❤️ ,” she wrote in the comments section. “I love you sooooo and so grateful for all of the incredible memories we have together… when I think it, it’s like a movie plays in my head of all of them! So blessed! ❤️🙏🏼.”

Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, also shared a sweet birthday message on Thursday.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever,” Barker, 48, wrote via Instagram on Thursday alongside photos of the couple with their son, Rocky, whom they welcomed in November 2023. (Kardashian is also mom to sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 12, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.)

Earlier this month, Kourtney opened up about embracing her postpartum body while sharing support to moms who recently gave birth.

“Dear new mommies,” the Kardashians star wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of herself wearing a bikini. “Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it.”