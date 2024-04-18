Travis Barker is feeling grateful for the life he and wife Kourtney Kardashian have created together as she celebrates her 45th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever,” the Blink-182 drummer, 48, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 18, alongside a carousel of photos of the husband-wife duo, including a couple family snaps with their son, Rocky, whom they welcomed in November 2023.

He continued, “I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together.”

In response to his sweet tribute, Kardashian wrote, “Husband of my dreams. I love our life!!”

Fans and friends were quick to wish the Poosh founder a happy birthday in the comments section of Barker’s post, with one social media user writing, “Love this for you and her. You guys are amazing together. All the best!!”

Another added, “Love these pictures, they are so real and authentic – not posed, not magazine edits, just real life, real fun.”

While many followers praised Barker’s birthday post – which also included pictures of the couple canoodling on a boat and Kardashian falling asleep mid-crossword puzzle – some fans pointed out that they could’ve done without the last photo in the bunch, which showed the Kardashians star squatting on the toilet in a black dress and full glam.

“What is the last picture? It was going so well. Oh my 💀,” one follower commented, which received over 4,500 likes at the time of publication.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2021 that Barker and Kardashian took their years-long friendship to the next level, with a source revealing that the pair had “been dating for a couple months” and were “officially a couple.” They confirmed their relationship via Instagram the following month.

After a whirlwind romance, Barker popped the question to the reality star on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar in Santa Barbara, California. The romantic proposal was featured on season 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

The couple wed in a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara in May 2022, Us confirmed at the time. That same month, they tied the knot in a lavish three-day celebration in Portofino, Italy, in front of close family and friends.

Barker and Kardashian’s nuptials marked the blending of their families. While the couple shares son Rocky together, Kardashian is also mom to sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, as well as daughter Penelope, 12, all of whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Barker shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 25, whom Moakler, 49, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

“The kids are so excited to have a little brother,” an insider told Us Weekly in November 2023, adding that Rocky’s siblings are “taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can.”