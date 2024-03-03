Travis Barker might have another little drummer on his hands.

Barker, 48, posted a carousel of photos via Instagram on Saturday, March 2, as Blink-182 concludes the Australia and New Zealand leg of their world tour. The post began with a rare photo of Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, 4 months, their first child together.

The snap, which featured Rocky’s bare foot against his dad’s drum stool, was captioned, “Tour was over, we’d survived,” a lyric from Blink-182’s “Adam Song,” which was released on the band’s 1999 album, Enema of the State. Another photo showed Barker and Kardashian posing in a kitschy character cut out during a day trip.

Rocky is one of seven kids. Barker shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and still acts as dad to former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25. Meanwhile, Kardashian shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Along with Rocky, Kardashian brought Reign and Penelope for this portion of the tour, sharing snaps via Instagram in February from the family’s trip to Sydney.

“Thank you @airbnb for such a beautiful home to create memories that I will always remember and cherish,” she captioned the photos. “Mornings making banana pancakes and nights playing uno forever and ever!!”

Rocky’s birth was confirmed by Us Weekly in November 2023. “They have a beautiful baby boy,” a source exclusively told Us about the couple at the time. “They are both elated.”

Blink-182, which consists of Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, began the most recent leg of their world tour (which kicked off in May 2023) on February 8.

In September, Barker rushed home due to an “urgent family matter” that was not publicly disclosed at the time, though it was revealed that Kardashian had undergone an emergency fetal surgery due to complications with her pregnancy. At the time, the band postponed their Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows while Barker traveled home to be with his wife.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” Kardashian shared via Instagram at the time. “And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Kardashian attended several Blink-182 shows before the European leg of the tour, even publicly revealing her pregnancy at their June 2023 show in Los Angeles. As her pregnancy progressed, however, she chose to remain home more often than not.

“Kourtney would love to be on the road the entire time Travis is touring but being several months pregnant, that’s just not realistic,” a source exclusively told Us. “So when he’s away and they’re not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly.”