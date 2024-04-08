Kourtney Kardashian shared a message to new mothers while embracing her postpartum body.

“Dear new mommies,” the reality star, 44, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 7, alongside a photo of herself wading in water while wearing a bikini. “Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it.”

Kardashian continued: “I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The presssure [sic] put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;).”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced in June 2023 that she was pregnant with her and husband Travis Barker’s first baby together. (Kardashian also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker, 48, shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s eldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.)

In the third trimester of her pregnancy, Kardashian required an “urgent fetal surgery” for an unspecified complication. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2023. “I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. … I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Two months later, Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian gave birth to son Rocky. A source exclusively told Us at the time that Kardashian and Barker were “both elated” after their baby boy’s arrival.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2022, officially introduced their newborn to the world with a family photo shoot in December 2023. “ROCKY,” they captioned a joint Instagram post with photos of their son.

In one pic, Kardashian leaned her head in Barker’s lap while he held Rocky in his arms. A second photo showed the baby’s toes as Barker cradled him beside a Christmas tree.

Weeks after giving birth, the Kardashians star opened up about returning to her workout routine as she adjusted to postpartum life.

“7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline taking it easy,” Kardashian wrote via her Instagram Story in December 2023 alongside a video of her at the gym.

She added a poignant reminder to her post, writing, “No rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it’s not a race.”