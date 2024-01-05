Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying the simple life after welcoming her first baby with Travis Barker.

Kardashian, 44, shared a glimpse of her morning routine via her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 4, uploading a black-and-white photo taken at exactly 11:37 a.m. The pic showed a round table in front of large windows that looked out to her yard. A high chair for her son was set up next to the table, which was decorated with a plate of fruit.

Kardashian gave birth to son Rocky Thirteen in November 2023. She announced her pregnancy in June 2023 while supporting Barker, 48, at a Blink-182 concert, holding up a sign in the audience that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant,” a nod to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

Shortly before Rocky’s arrival, Kardashian required an “urgent fetal surgery” for a complication during her third trimester. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2023. “I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. … I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Following her health scare, Kardashian rested up as much as possible. The couple were “very nervous toward the end” of her pregnancy, a source exclusively told Us in November 2023, adding that Kardashian and Barker felt “blessed” and “grateful” that Rocky had finally arrived.

Despite experiencing some stress in her pregnancy journey, Kardashian is soaking up every sweet moment with her son. She and Barker officially introduced their newborn to the world with a family photo shoot in December 2023. “ROCKY,” read the caption of the pair’s joint Instagram upload.

In one pic, Kardashian rested her head in Barker’s lap while he cradled Rocky in his arms. A second photo showed the infant’s tiny toes as Barker held him beside a Christmas tree.

Kardashian and Barker were “excited” to spend their first holiday season with their baby boy, a source told Us before the new year. “Kourtney keeps saying she already got the best gift this year with their son. It’s a magical time for the whole family, and Kourtney and Travis feel so blessed,” the insider added.

Before welcoming Rocky, both Kardashian and Barker were already parents. She shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick, while the drummer welcomed son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Barker is also a father figure to Moakler’s eldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.