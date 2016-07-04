Reunited! Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were spotted hanging out together at Miami nightclub Story on Sunday, July 3.

The reality star — who as Us Weekly exclusively reported in December hooked up with the singer after her split from Scott Disick — was in town for her pal David Grutman’s birthday, while Bieber is in Florida on his Purpose world tour.

The “What Do You Mean” singer arrived at Story at 12:30 a.m. and jumped into the DJ booth to get the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to nightclub entrepreneur Grutman and then danced along to several of his tracks, a source tells Us Weekly.

“At around 1 a.m. he disappeared for a few minutes only to reenter the DJ booth with Kourtney Kardashian in tow,” the source says. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen mouthing the words to the 22-year-old’s songs.

The mom of three wore a tight leather minidress with thigh-high lace-up Tom Ford boots and was joined at the club by pals Larsa Pippen and Jonathan Cheban. Kardashian and Bieber were also at LIV the previous night, but a source tells Us they didn’t hang out together.

Earlier in the day Kardashian, 37, soaked up the sun on Grutman’s boat, the SS Groot, with two of her kids, Mason, 6, and Penelope, 3. Kardashian, who broke up with Disick last July, showed off her enviable curves over the holiday weekend in a variety of low-cut swimsuits.

?☀️ A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 3, 2016 at 1:01pm PDT

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 3, 2016 at 12:33pm PDT

Bieber also spent time at sea: On Saturday, July 2, he was photographed on a yacht with rumored flame Transformers star Nicola Peltz.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!