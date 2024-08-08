Kourtney Kardashian Offers Glimpse at ‘Summer Adventures’ With Baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian is not like a regular mom — she’s a cool mom.

Kourtney, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 7, to share snapshots from her first summer with her 9-month-old son, Rocky, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker. The first image in the gallery shows the eldest Kardashian sister holding her diapered little one while sporting black, calf-length boots and a black shirt and sunglasses. His face is concealed by a white heart emoji.

A video offers a glimpse of Rocky riding in a scooter in what looks to be the backstage area of a concert venue. Other photos show Kardashian standing with Rocky’s stroller; hugging Barker, 48; posing with his drum set; dancing with Reign Disick, 9, her son with ex Scott Disick; and smiling in a group photo alongside Reign and Landon Barker, 20, her stepson. (Barker shares Landon and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Besides Reign, Kardashian shares Penelope, 12, and Mason, 14, with Disick.)

“Summer adventures: part 1,” she captioned the carousel, teasing more pics to come.

“Loving this new side of Kourtney, she’s so happy,” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section. Another fan gushed, “So happy for you Kourt! You manifested this beautiful life you have!”

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in May 2022 at the Santa Barbara, California, courthouse, where they were spotted in a black convertible bearing a “Just Married” sign after exchanging vows. They welcomed Rocky in November 2023, just two months after undergoing “terrifying” fetal surgery.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram in September 2023. “And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

In May, Kardashian opened up her emotional journey to conceive a child with Barker, revealing in her Instagram Stories that she had five “failed IVF cycles” and three egg retrievals before conceiving Rocky “100% naturally” on Valentine’s Day, 2023.

Now that they’ve expanded their brood, the couple have been focused on being the best parents they can be. The final episodes of The Kardashians’ fifth season, which aired in July, followed Kardashian and Barker as they took Penelope, Reign and Rocky to Australia for a getaway.

As cameras documented the highlights from the trip, Reign stole the spotlight. He seized the moment to tease Kourtney and his stepdad about their famous PDAs.

“Stop making out with Travis, bro!” Reign told Kourtney. “Like, didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!”