Kourtney Kardashian‘s 9-year-old son, Reign, was not afraid to put her on blast over her public makeout sessions with husband Travis Barker.

During the Thursday, July 18, episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney, 45, and most of her kids joined Travis, 48, on the Australian leg of the Blink-182 tour. Kourtney and Travis’ then-3-month-old son, Rocky, the reality star’s 12-year-old daughter, Penelope, and Reign rounded out the group. (Kourtney shares son Mason, 14, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick.)

Things got awkward on a family boat outing when Reign caught Kourtney and Travis packing on the PDA.

“Stop making out with Travis, bro!” Reign told his mother in front of the cameras. “Like, didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!”

Kourtney wasn’t concerned by Reign’s reaction, sharing in a confessional, “I think it is a beautiful thing to see parents — especially ones that just had a new baby — be affectionate and loving. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Reign didn’t let up — and continued to poke fun at his mother.

“Are you giving her a hickey now?” he asked Travis before Kourtney clarified that it was “a gentle kiss” on her neck because she “just missed” her husband.

Kourtney explained on screen that she had been away from Travis for nine days, which was the “longest [they]have not seen each other” since their son was born. Reign, meanwhile, lost interest in mocking Kourtney and Travis and switched his focus to saying “hi” to the cameras.

Earlier in the episode, Kourtney weighed in on Reign’s unique jokes.

“I don’t know where he gets his sense of humor. He’s like a mini Jim Carrey,” she told the cameras. “I’m starting to get a lot of vibes like his dad. I think he is starting to get that sense of humor. I’m like, ‘Just what we need.'”

Kourtney’s relationship with Scott, 41, was documented on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians before they called it quits in 2015.

After parting ways with Kourtney, Scott subsequently started dating Sofia Richie and their off-and-on relationship lasted for more than three years before their 2020 split. Scott moved on with Amelia Gray Hamlin and they dated for nearly a year but pulled the plug in September 2021.

Scott was later linked to Rebecca Donaldson and Kimberly Stewart but has largely stayed out of the spotlight. Since their split, Scott has made many appearances on Hulu’s The Kardashians and has been publicly called out by his kids as well.

In an October 2023 episode, Penelope offered her father some advice about how he should pick his next girlfriend, saying, “[She should be] older. 20s? You’re 40! You’re not going to date someone 19. A good personality. She can be pretty. Someone who goes to the gym because you need to go to the gym.”

Kourtney, for her part, found love with Travis and got engaged in October 2021 before tying the knot months later.

“To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2023. “You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.