



Book worm. Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at trolls on Instagram on Wednesday, September 24, who claimed the reality TV star doesn’t read.

The Poosh founder, 40, posted a photo of herself lounging in a bathtub reading a book to promote her new Positively Poosh diffuser and essential oil kit. One person commented on the pic, “You know damn well you ain’t reading no book.”

The eldest Kardashian sister responded with a confirmation of the book’s title.

“Jane Austen’s Emma,” she wrote back, adding, “I try to read every night.”

Another critic commented, “Never read a book,” to which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reminded them, “graduated college.”

Kardashian graduated from the University of Arizona with a BA in Theatre Arts and a minor in Spanish.

The reality TV star also had to defend her parenting on the Sunday, September 23 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

She shared with her family during dinner that she “no longer had a nanny” after an incident with her daughter Penelope, who she shares with Scott Disick.

“She [the nanny] said P was really upset. She was putting her in the car, and she scratched her in the face. But P can be out of control. I think she almost, like, blacks out and does these wild things,” Kardashian explained to the group.

Kris Jenner called the situation “more serious” than she realized.

“I have six kids,” the 63-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch said. “Not once in my entire life did anyone ever have a complaint like this. We need to take care if this before it gets too far out of control.”

Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, offered his opinion saying he “would spank” the 7-year-old girl for her behavior.

“Whipping is that discipline,” Gamble said.

Disick, 36, angrily responded, “Don’t ever talk about a child like that! Get the f–k out of here.”

Kardashian and Disick are also the parents of their sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4.

