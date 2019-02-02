Clapping back. Kourtney Kardashian blasted a fan who called her out for posting a sexy picture on her niece Stormi‘s birthday.

“Busy until further notice,” Kardashian, 39, captioned a snapshot of herself wearing lacy white lingerie in front of a bathtub on Instagram on Friday, February 1, the same day sister Kylie Jenner‘s daughter turned 1.

Noting the special occasion, one Instagram user responded to the photo, writing, “The most touching birthday wish for stormi.”

Never one to back down from a challenge, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings slammed the troll with a cheeky response: “She doesn’t have Instagram yet, but Stormi if you’re reading this Happy 1st Birthday!”

The mother of three posted a video of herself carrying the birthday girl on Instagram Stories later on Friday. “Look, who is that?” Kardashian whispered to Stormi while looking in a mirror.

“My little Stormaloo how I love you so angel girl,” she captioned the footage. “Happy Birthday!”

Jenner, for her part, posted a whopping 10 photos and videos in honor of her little one’s big day. “How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,” the Lip Kit mogul, 21, captioned the uploads on Instagram. “I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner showed their love for Stormi on social media as well, with grandma Kris referring to her as “our little angel.”

Dad Travis Scott could not contain his excitement for his daughter’s big day, writing in all capital letters on Instagram: “ITS [sic] MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS [sic] RAGE.”

Kylie and the rapper, 26, welcomed Stormi on February 1, 2018, after keeping the businesswoman’s pregnancy a secret. The couple first went public with their romance when they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella in April 2017.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!