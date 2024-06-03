Kourtney Kardashian is caring around the clock for her newborn son — but that won’t stop her from squeezing some exercise in.

Sharing a hilarious video to social media on Sunday, June 2, Kourtney, 45, revealed how she walks Rocky, six months, in a pram alongside her sister Kim Kardashian.

“How me and @kimkardashian go on walks together … with her window down a little walk and talk,” Kourtney captioned the Instagram Story which depicted a luxurious grey vehicle being slowly driven by Kim, 43.

Kourtney’s pram was seen rolling alongside the wheels of Kim’s car while Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’” played in the clip’s background to further set the scene.

The lighthearted video came after the Kardashians star posted an image of Rocky’s tiny foot via Instagram just two days earlier.

Kourtney shares Rocky with her husband, Travis Barker, and admitted on May 27 via Instagram Stories that her baby boy has “never been in his crib.”

The Lemme founder had been answering a fan question from a first-time mother who wrote, “Any tips on a baby who only likes to be held to take a nap?”

Kourtney responded, “Enjoy every second! We do the same. He’s never been in his crib. It’s my favorite thing in the world.”

The reality star is a mom to four children, sharing sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, as well as daughter, Penelope, 11, with her ex, Scott Disick.

She opened up about her emotional journey to fall pregnant with her fourth child via social media on Monday, May 27.

Responding to an Instagram follower who shared her own struggles with IVF, Kourtney revealed she had five “failed IVF cycles” and three egg retrievals before becoming pregnant with Rocky.

She wrote, “I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God’s plan for my life. Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you’re not trying, but believing in God’s plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!”

The admission led fans to believe that Kourtney had conceived Rocky through IVF, however the eldest Kardashian sibling soon shared another Instagram Story to clear up the confusion.

“I got pregnant 100% naturally,” she wrote alongside an image that revealed her blossoming baby bump while pregnant with Rocky. “NOT through IVF… one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God’s blessing, on Valentine’s Day.”

Kourtney gave birth to baby Rocky in November 2023, just two months after undergoing “terrifying” fetal surgery.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2023.

“And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”