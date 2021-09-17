The real them! Kourtney Kardashian took to social media to show her followers that the Instagram version of her relationship with Travis Barker doesn’t compare to the real thing.

“Instagram vs. Reality,” Kardashian, 42, wrote alongside two photos on Thursday, September 16. The first photo showed the reality star rocking an all-black ensemble with her makeup and hair perfectly done. The second photo was an adorable selfie of her and Barker, 45, in bed matching in hydrating face masks.

The cute glimpse into the couple’s nighttime routine comes the same day that the Poosh founder’s sister Kim Kardashian weighed in on them always showing off their love for one another.

“It’s a lot, but it’s so cute. … I love love, so I love them,” Kim, 40, told Ellen DeGeneres on her talkshow on Thursday. “I love their relationship. They’ve grown so much together. … To think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years — neighbors for, like, a decade.”

Kourtney and Barker, who originally went public with their relationship in January, recently displayed their PDA on the red carpet during the 2021 MTV Video and Music Awards on Sunday, September 12. The pair shared multiple kisses and continued to hold hands as they were photographed at the awards show.

The New York event is one of several that the musician has attended since previously hinting that he might be ready to get on a plane after being involved in a 2008 crash. Earlier this month, the Blink-182 drummer revealed how his girlfriend got him to reconsider taking to the sky again.

“I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,'” he shared with Nylon on September 8. “And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

The performer has since traveled to Mexico and joined Kourtney for a European getaway last month. For Barker, having the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in his corner made it possible for him to face his fears.

“It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” he noted to Nylon. “She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”