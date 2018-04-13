He’s not here for that. Younes Bendjima is speaking out against rumors that he cheated on girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian after pictures of him with other women surfaced.

After DailyMail.com published multiple photos of the 24-year-old model with the headline “Younes Bendjima enjoys another night out with two mystery ladies for a sushi dinner in Beverly Hills,” he took to his Instagram Stories to slam the outlet for suggesting that he was unfaithful.

“Daily Mail aka Daily Bulls—t,” he captioned a screenshot of the post on Thursday, April 12. “Where are the 6 other mens I was with? What you guys trynna do? Nice cut tho you piece of s—t.”

Bendjima’s rebuttal comes just days after he returned home from Turks and Caicos with the 38-year-old-reality star. The two — who began dating in December 2016 — documented their sunny vacation in multiple Instagram posts and Stories.

Meanwhile, the photos were published at a tense time for the Kardashian family. Two days prior, news broke that Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had allegedly cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their first child. DailyMail.com released photos of what appeared to be his infidelity on April 10, showing him appearing to kiss and get close to a woman named Lani Blair while in NYC.

That same day, The Shade Room posted photos which appeared to show the 27-year-old NBA player taking Lani to a hotel, and TMZ released surveillance video from October 2017 of Thompson kissing and getting close to women at a hookah lounge in Washington, D.C.

Khloe, 33, gave birth to their baby girl on Thursday, April 12. Us Weekly confirmed that despite the cheating allegations, Thompson was in the delivery room as they welcomed their child.

One day after their baby was born, Us confirmed that the athlete had also been unfaithful to the Strong Looks Better Naked author with a fifth woman, Tania Joyce Benitah, since at least November.

