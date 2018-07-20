Younes Bendjima is at it again! Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend referenced his shady remark in a new comment on the reality star’s Instagram.

“hmmm well… ok for this one,” Bendjima wrote in the comments section of Kardashian’s leggy ad for a blanket, adding an emoji with its tongue sticking out.

The 25-year-old’s joke comes four days after he made headlines for leaving a harsh comment on the 39-year-old star star’s photo of herself wearing a floral thong.

“Thats what you need to show to get likes?” the model wrote on the pic on Monday, July 16. Bendjima later deleted his remark amid the backlash. Three days later, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that he was just kidding.

“It was him trying to make a joke, and it wasn’t perceived well on Instagram,” the insider revealed. “He doesn’t realize that making a joke could be perceived as something totally different or negative.”

Kardashian and Bendjima were first linked in December 2016 after her split with longtime love Scott Disick, with whom she shares 8-year-old son Mason, 6-year-old daughter Penelope and 3-year-old son Reign.

The insider told Us that the couple are “fine” after the Instagram drama.

The source added; “Kourtney has posted a lot of racy photos. Younes has liked them all in the past.”

The duo recently spent weeks in Italy, traveling together to Rome, Capri, Positano and Portofino. “Ride with U 🌊,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned one pic of the pair on the trip.

A source told Us last year that the twosome “love spending time together.”

