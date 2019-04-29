Does Kourtney Kardashian think sister Khloé Kardashian will get back together with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson? The Poosh creator gave some insight into the Strong Looks Better Naked author’s life post-split during a Monday, April 29, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I mean, I don’t know,” Kourtney, 40, said when Ellen DeGeneres asked whether Khloé, 34, plans to work things out with the 28-year-old athlete. “I know that she’s very strong. I just feel likes she’s in a really good place.”

The eldest Kardashian sister went on to explain that she knows what it’s like to be in a position of doing whatever it takes to keep a family together. “Because I worked really hard at that for many years,” she said with a nod to her romance with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, with whom she shares three kids: Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. “I think she is just like, ‘This is what is happening right now.’ I think she is really good at dealing with her emotions.”

Kourtney added that it’s these difficult moments that “really bring our family closer together and you realize how important family is.” And if there’s one thing Kourtney knows about Khloé, it’s that “she’s the best mom to her daughter,” she told DeGeneres, 61. “That’s, like, where all her energy is going toward.”

Despite staying with Thompson after he made headlines for cheating on her days before she gave birth to their now 12-month-old daughter, True, the Revenge Body host called it quits on their relationship in February after he was, once again, unfaithful.

A source told Us Weekly that the Cleveland Cavaliers player was spotted “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, which was ultimately the final straw for Khloé, who broke things off shortly after. The duo briefly reunited earlier this month at their daughter’s first birthday party.

“Khloé is doing really well,” a source exclusively told Us in March. “She’s loving being a mom and happy to have the Jordyn and Tristan drama behind her. She’s looking forward to the future, not the past.”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!