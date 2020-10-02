Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Deny Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have denied the sexual misconduct claims brought forth in a lawsuit filed by their former security guard Marc McWilliams.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, McWilliams — who previously worked for the private security company David Shield Security — listed a number of allegations against Jenner, 64, including sexual harassment, racial and gender discrimination and wrongful termination. The ex-protection officer is suing his former employer and listed Kardashian, 41, as a defendant.

Jenner and Kardashian’s attorney, Marty Singer, denied all the allegations in a statement to E! News.

“Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the absurd claims as completely fabricated and false fiction without a scrap of truth to them,” the statement reads. “Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward Marc McWilliams. The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris’ house.”

The statement continued: “Furthermore, Kris had very little interaction with him. After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future. Significantly, the guard never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim.”

Singer noted that although the Poosh founder is named in the suit, “she is not accused of doing anything improper with the guard, nor did she do so.”

He added, “When Kris and Kourtney defeat this ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution.”

In the documents, McWilliams claimed the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch “embarked on a pattern of conduct involving non-consensual physical contact with [McWilliams] of an inappropriate and sexual nature” when he began working for her in May 2017.

McWilliams claimed Jenner “began repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact with the body of [McWilliams] and making overt comments of sexual nature to [McWilliams] on a repeated basis.” He also alleged that he witnessed Jenner making “lewd suggestive, sexual, sexist, racist, homophobic and otherwise discriminatory comments at him and his co-workers.”

The ex-employee claimed the behavior continued despite “repeatedly” complaining to David Shield Security. McWilliams was “suspended” from working with Jenner in September 2018, but he continued to provide security for Kardashian before he was “terminated” from the family’s protection team.

McWilliams’ attorney Sean Novak responded to Singer’s statements in a statement to E! News.

“The allegations in the complaint as filed are based on accurate facts and evidence,” Novak said. “Our firm does not file ‘frivolous’ lawsuits. Our reputation speaks for itself, and any accusation from anyone that we would ever file a lawsuit without performing due diligence is outright false and defamatory. We look forward to litigating this in court.”