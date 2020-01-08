Celebs were out and about this week, from Kris Jenner relaxing with a truMedic MagicHands truShiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Heat gifted to her by Kourtney Kardashian, to Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle, celebrating New Year’s Eve at Margot in Culver City, to Suzanne Somers and Luann de Lesseps enjoying dinner at ABC Kitchen in NYC. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kris Jenner was gifted a truMedic MagicHands truShiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Heat by daughter Kourtney Kardashian, which she used to relax.

— Paris Hilton danced with Lele Pons at Spotify Supper at CES in Las Vegas.

— Alyson Stoner headlined the 2019 Sisterhood Summit at the Serafina Beach Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

— Alysia Reiner got ready for the New Year at Haven Spa with a Deep Tissue Massage with massage therapist Lara Katzman and a decadent HydraFacial Plus.

— Lester Holt enjoyed a meal of dim sum platters, honey roasted Chilean sea bass and bok choi with his wife, Carol Hagen, at Hakkasan in NYC’s Theater District.

— New York Giants quarterback, Daniel Jones, rang in the New Year with an intimate dinner at Feroce, followed by dancing at The Fleur Room all within the Moxy Chelsea hotel.

— Suzanne Somers enjoyed dinner with Luann de Lesseps at ABC Kitchen while in NYC promoting her latest book, A New Way to Age.

— Peter Madrigal promoted his Peterific Slots app at the 5th Annual Babes for Boobs Live Bachelor Auction Benefiting Susan G. Komen in L.A.

— FitOn, a new digital fitness platform that allows users to partake in on-demand workout classes, partnered with Gabrielle Union and Jonathan Van Ness to offer mommy and baby workouts with the actress and yoga classes with the Queer Eye star.

— Leah Messer (in blue) presented a talk on her forthcoming memoir, Hope, Grace and Faith, while attending the 2020 Vision Wellness Retreat hosted by manager and life coach Lindsay Rielly at the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua in Maui.

— Jennifer Howell presented Ashley Hinshaw and Topher Grace with the Spirit of Elysium award at the 13th annual Art of Elysium Heaven Gala at The Hollywood Palladium.

— TikTok talent star Riley Hubatka debuted her campaign with H&M, #HMmerchformation, on the app where she has 2.2 million followers.

— Brody Jenner celebrated New Year’s Eve with friends at sbe’s Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood.

— Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle celebrated New Year’s Eve at Margot in Culver City where they enjoyed special bites and champagne.

— Adam Driver won the Best Lead Actor award for his portrayal of stage director Charlie Barber in Marriage Story at the 9th AACTA International Awards in L.A.

— Rachel Brosnahan’s makeup artist Lisa Aharm applied Shiseido’s Synchro Skin Self Refreshing Foundation in Porcelain for the actress’ Golden Globes beauty look.

— Josie Maran hosted a breakfast event to celebrate her new Argan Beta-Retinoid Pink Algae Serum at The Firehouse Hotel in L.A.

— The 2020 Golden Globe Awards men’s swag bag was provided by Mr. Morris of the Mr. Morris Foundation, a no profit organization that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association partnered with for the first time.

— The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX from the Shrine Auditorium in L.A.