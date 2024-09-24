Kristen Bell is defending her husband, Dax Shepard‘s interesting second date tactic of stealing gum from her mouth and chewing it.

The Nobody Wants This actress, 44, shared the story during her Monday, September 23, appearance on The View after cohost Sunny Hostin asked her about it.

“Dax also said that on your second meeting, he took the gum that you had been chewing and put it in his own mouth,” Hostin, 55, began, noting that the move “divided the hosts” and audience. “Did that gross you out at the time or is it hot?”

Bell replied, “Let me start with the fact that, that’s not meant to create a divide. He didn’t ask you to take his gum, did he? OK, then there really shouldn’t be a divide about this. It was an experience we had.”

She continued: “I personally thought it was very cute and it was the indicator, after we had been talking and chatting for awhile and I was like, ‘Oh this guy’s kinda cute and special.’ And then I guess I was being flirty and took it out of my mouth and then he took it. And I was like, ‘Well…’ I said, ‘Understood.’”

Bell and Shepard, 49, are no strangers to talking about their longtime romance and some of the wild things they hear about themselves.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this month, Shepard set the record straight about rumors that he and Bell are swingers after fellow celebs jokingly questioned why they weren’t invited to their “swing parties.”

“There was the most exciting tabloid story that we were Hollywood swingers,” the Parenthood alum told host Drew Barrymore. “We got a lot of texts from other friends of ours saying, ‘How could you not have invited me to the swinger party? I mean, they were teasing, of course, because they know us and they know we’re not hosting swinger parties.”

The duo started dating in 2007, got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot in 2013. Together they share daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9.

While previously speaking with Us Weekly about their parenting style, Bell opened up about the basic guidelines they enforce.

“We have very strict rules in our family about how we treat people with respect, especially our family members,” the Good Place star shared. “We are going to be with each other in the long haul, so it’s important to always be respectful and treat your sister the way you want to be treated.”

Not only are the twosome teaching their daughters life lessons, but they’ve also taught each other valuable lessons over the course of their relationship.

“My husband keeps my mind and heart open and moving forward every single day, because he’s a challenger,” Bell told Real Simple at the time. “We disagree about 99 percent of the things on earth, which is just fun and interesting.”

She also talked about how her husband helped her learn how to stop chasing perfection in her own life.

“I had been taught to stay inside the lines,” she explained. “When I realized I could break a mold and disagree with certain ways of doing things, I felt freer and more like me. I felt more comfortable with who I was, and then I realized, ‘I don’t need to be better than anyone else. I just need to be better than the person I was yesterday.”