Time to move on. Kristen Doute is celebrating her new single life following her split from Alex Menache, posting a song about being “free” via her social media.

The Vanderpump Rules alum shared the song “Doin’ Me” by musician Mikey Mike to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 22, also posting lyrics she seemingly identified with during her breakup process. “‘Cause I won’t waste another day/Living someone else’s way,” she wrote at the bottom of the post. “I wanna be happy/I wanna be free.”

The social media share came after the James Mae CEO revealed more behind-the-scenes takes from her breakup, including moving out of the “beautiful home” she and Menache inhabited since moving in together last December.

“Bye beautiful home,” she wrote over a photo of herself standing in front of a mirror while packing. “We had so many awesome memories… as heavy as it is, my current mood is gratitude.”

The former SUR-ver went on to call it a “really sad day,” also thanking her friend Zack Wickham for helping her pack up and move her things. “Silver lining: I got my cute chairs out of storage,” she captioned another Story.

Doute and Menache began dating in April 2020 and went Instagram official the following month with a sweet photo of themselves walking their dogs. The pair, who originally connected as friends, became more serious during quarantine, but Doute noted to Life & Style in August of that year that she wasn’t trying to “rush” into marriage.

“I think Alex and I are just doing it the way that’s right for us,” the Michigan native told the outlet. “We’ve had that conversation, of course. I think we’re both in the right place at the right time of our lives and if it happens, it happens.”

The couple moved in together in December 2021 with Doute selling her $1.3 million Valley Village home. Things seemed to be looking up for the duo as they continued to post sweet photos together on each other’s respective Instagram pages.

It all went south this past week, however, as fans pointed out that the He’s Making You Crazy author and her real estate beau were no longer following each other on the social media platform. Users also speculated about a breakup when Doute seemingly hinted the end of her relationship with an Instagram caption introducing “the new me.”

The T-shirt designer ultimately confirmed the split by responding to fan comments, explaining that her relationship with Menache simply “didn’t work out.” Other screenshots shared by a Bravo fan account also showed how Doute added, “Alex is a wonderful man who I love and respect very much.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!